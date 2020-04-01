Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.66, 346,244 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 339,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

