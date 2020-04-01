Ardor Trading Down 3.7% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $32.01 million and $1.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

