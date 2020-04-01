Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARW has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

ARW stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 934,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.52. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.30 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The stock has a market cap of $189.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. Arrow Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.