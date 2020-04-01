Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 9546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AC. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

In other news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,671 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $56,814.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $173,543 over the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

