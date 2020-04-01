AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Up 6.8%

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $32.72, approximately 331,281 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 400,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,275,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AtriCure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

