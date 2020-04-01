Augur (REP) Price Reaches $9.97

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Augur has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $109.72 million and $32.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00156683 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Zebpay, Bitbns, BX Thailand, BitBay, Bitsane, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Crex24, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Kraken, DragonEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Koinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

