Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 171,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,608. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $226.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after buying an additional 492,976 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 238,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.