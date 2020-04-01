Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $354,848.48 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Autonio has a market capitalization of $354,848.48 and approximately $12.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

