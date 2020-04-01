Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of AVLR traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. 1,487,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $95,208.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

