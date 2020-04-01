Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Avaya stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 3,714,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,863. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

