Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 277,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

