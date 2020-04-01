Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Axis Capital traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $36.01, approximately 828,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 693,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $250,502.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at $42,921,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 978,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 232,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.