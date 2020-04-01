BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 691 ($9.09).

LON:BA traded down GBX 34.20 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 487.60 ($6.41). 6,337,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 580.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

