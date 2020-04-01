Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of BCPC traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 144,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,586. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,285,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

