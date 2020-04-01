Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 4,290,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

