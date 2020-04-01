Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.32.

BAC traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,796,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,192,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

