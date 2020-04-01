Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.56, 585,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 273,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $944.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $23,482,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

