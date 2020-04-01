Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 7,726,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,625. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

