Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 5.9%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $40.98, 176,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 235,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

