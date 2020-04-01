Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 725.50 ($9.54).

Shares of BDEV stock traded down GBX 29.40 ($0.39) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 411.60 ($5.41). 7,310,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 673.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.01. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

