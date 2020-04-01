Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 10,636,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,126,602. The stock has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

