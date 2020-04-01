Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cross Research cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NYSE:BDC traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 367,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,900. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

