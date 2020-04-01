Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,740 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) target price (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,470 ($71.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,905.64 ($51.38).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY traded down GBX 79 ($1.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,077 ($27.32). 772,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,331.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,482.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Bellway will post 45238.9996116 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.