Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 4,520 ($59.46) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,370 ($70.64).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,640.82 ($61.05).

Shares of BKG stock traded down GBX 146 ($1.92) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,469 ($45.63). 591,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,055 ($40.19) and a one year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,484.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,599.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

