Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Nomura

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of BBY traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 3,602,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $247,638,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

