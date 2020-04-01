Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.90, approximately 3,620,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,913,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $489,300.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

