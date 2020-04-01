BidaskClub Upgrades BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAT. Sidoti lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.