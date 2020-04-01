BigUp (BIGUP) Trading 89.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005777 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

Buying and Selling BigUp

