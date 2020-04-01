Binance Coin Price Tops $12.32 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, DDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $308.42 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00103400 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, DDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, FCoin, LBank, Binance, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

