Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $23.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.24. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

