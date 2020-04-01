BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BSTC stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,818. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

