BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Trading Up 6.9%

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.50, 306,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 335,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

