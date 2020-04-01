Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Posts Earnings Results

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.28 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Bioventix stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,685 ($48.47). 1,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,550.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,513.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,587 ($34.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,140 ($54.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bioventix in a research note on Monday.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

