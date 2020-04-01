Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $86.22 million and $5.78 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00007296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bithumb, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003953 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00035522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, Crex24, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.