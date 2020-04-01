Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $123.34 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $123.34 million and $18.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00110874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Binance, Ovis and Huobi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00485410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 133.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003901 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bittrex, Crex24, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Coinone, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, CEX.IO, Bitlish, Upbit, Bit-Z, Graviex, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Bithumb, Indodax, DSX, BitBay, Binance, Korbit, Bitinka, Exmo, Ovis, QuadrigaCX, Exrates, Negocie Coins, BitMarket, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, TDAX, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Bitsane, BitFlip, Coinnest and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.