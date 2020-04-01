BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) fell 6.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $463.00 to $462.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as low as $401.90 and last traded at $409.54, 1,163,656 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 971,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.97.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

