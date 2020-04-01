Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

BRG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.80. 328,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

