B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 408.86 ($5.38).

Shares of LON BME traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 266.50 ($3.51). 4,614,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

