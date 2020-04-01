Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $18.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. 41,751,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,234,025. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.27. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

