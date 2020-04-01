Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 525,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

