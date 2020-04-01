Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.
Shares of BCEI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 525,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
