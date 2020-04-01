Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boohoo Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

Shares of LON BOO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186.55 ($2.45). 7,697,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281.25.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

