Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,259 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 13,438,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

