Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.20 Million

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $511.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.90 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $543.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,066. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

