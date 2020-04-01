Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is ($0.78). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $3.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $18.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $19.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $10.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

