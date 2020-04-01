Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $8.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $12.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $46.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $87.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.78 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $313.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 929,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,193. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

