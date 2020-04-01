Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 1,661,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,448. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $734.85 million, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

