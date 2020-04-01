Brokerages Set Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target at $76.00

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of PRNB stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.77. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 163,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 123,977 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 618.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

