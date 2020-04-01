Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a $63.69 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of BEP traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. 476,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -211.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

