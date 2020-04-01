Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 6.8%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $52.38, 6,246,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 2,930,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

