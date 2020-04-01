Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.84 and last traded at $111.71, 5,724,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,697,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

